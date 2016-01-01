Dr. Michelle Lobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Lobo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Lobo, MD
Dr. Michelle Lobo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntington, NY.
Dr. Lobo works at
Dr. Lobo's Office Locations
-
1
Huntington Rheumatology734 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 271-1640
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Family Medicine at Locust Valley480 Forest Ave Ste 100, Locust Valley, NY 11560 Directions (516) 224-4157
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lobo?
About Dr. Michelle Lobo, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1124467931
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lobo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lobo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lobo works at
Dr. Lobo has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.