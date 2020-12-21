See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Edison, NJ
Dr. Michelle Lomotan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michelle Lomotan, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michelle Lomotan, MD

Dr. Michelle Lomotan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. 

Dr. Lomotan works at Middlesex Medical Group in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Lomotan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Middlesex Medical Group
    225 May St Ste E, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Abdominal Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lomotan?

Dec 21, 2020
This was my first visit with Dr. Lomotan & she had read my chart before she saw me, so she was informed about my history & she took her time with me & answered all my questions. She put me at ease.
Stephanie K — Dec 21, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michelle Lomotan, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michelle Lomotan, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lomotan to family and friends

Dr. Lomotan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lomotan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michelle Lomotan, MD.

About Dr. Michelle Lomotan, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1265952717
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michelle Lomotan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lomotan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lomotan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lomotan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lomotan works at Middlesex Medical Group in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lomotan’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomotan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lomotan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lomotan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lomotan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michelle Lomotan, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.