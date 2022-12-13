Dr. Ma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Ma, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Ma, MD is a Dermatologist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University.
Locations
Commack353 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 101, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 543-4888
New York Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Group Pllc309 E Main St Ste 201, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 762-3376
Manhattan Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery225 W Montauk Hwy Ste 3, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Directions (631) 728-7288
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My son has never taken to a doctor as well as he did with Dr. Ma! She was age-appropriate, got us the medication we needed, thorough and showered my 4yr old toys to keep him smiling. My whole family will use her going forward!
About Dr. Michelle Ma, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma has seen patients for Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.