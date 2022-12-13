See All Dermatologists in Commack, NY
Dr. Michelle Ma, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (37)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michelle Ma, MD is a Dermatologist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University.

Dr. Ma works at Manhattan Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Commack, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY and Hampton Bays, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Commack
    353 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 101, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 543-4888
  2. 2
    New York Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Group Pllc
    309 E Main St Ste 201, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 762-3376
  3. 3
    Manhattan Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery
    225 W Montauk Hwy Ste 3, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 728-7288

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    My son has never taken to a doctor as well as he did with Dr. Ma! She was age-appropriate, got us the medication we needed, thorough and showered my 4yr old toys to keep him smiling. My whole family will use her going forward!
    K Siegel — Dec 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Ma, MD
    About Dr. Michelle Ma, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376797860
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ma has seen patients for Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

