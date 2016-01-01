Dr. Michelle Macias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Macias, MD
Dr. Michelle Macias, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Macias works at
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1114035060
- U NC Sch Med
- U Tex San Antonio
- U Tex San Antonio
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Neurodevelopment Disabilities
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Macias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macias accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Macias using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Macias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Macias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macias.
