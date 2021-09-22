Overview

Dr. Michelle Mackey-Sawyer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broadview Hts, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Marymount Hospital, University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Mackey-Sawyer works at BROADVIEW HTS FAMILY MEDICINE, INC. in Broadview Hts, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.