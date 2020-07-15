Dr. Michelle Marine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Marine, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Marine, MD
Dr. Michelle Marine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Marine works at
Dr. Marine's Office Locations
Michelle A Marine MD Inc77 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 306, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 371-8775
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marine?
Dr. Marine is a great doctor who is knowledgeable, professional and friendly. I had many issues when I went to her that resulted from childbirth and she was a great advocate for me. She referred me to many specialist who were great and who worked with her to help me. She stayed involved until my medical concerns and health issues were addressed. She has been a vital part of my health care and I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Michelle Marine, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114976149
Education & Certifications
- LA County/USC
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- UCSD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marine works at
Dr. Marine has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marine speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Marine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marine.
