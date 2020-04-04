Overview of Dr. Michelle Mauermann, MD

Dr. Michelle Mauermann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Mauermann works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.