Dr. Michelle McDonald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle McDonald, MD
Dr. Michelle McDonald, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. McDonald's Office Locations
North Austin Transplant12201 Renfert Way, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-2880
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle McDonald, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1073800280
Education & Certifications
- Kidney transplant, University of California, Los Angeles
- Surgery and urology, University of California, San Diego
- University of Texas Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
