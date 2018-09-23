Overview of Dr. Michelle McLanahan, MD

Dr. Michelle McLanahan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. McLanahan works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Obstetrics & Gynecology in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.