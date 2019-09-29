Overview

Dr. Michelle Menard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Menard works at Family Medicine Clinic in New Iberia, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.