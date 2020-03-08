See All Internal Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Michelle Mendoza, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michelle Mendoza, MD

Dr. Michelle Mendoza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mendoza's Office Locations

    1721 N Lee Trevino Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 (915) 590-9424
    1280 Hawkins Blvd Ste 208, El Paso, TX 79925 (915) 585-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sierra Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Rapid Flu Test
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Mar 08, 2020
    Dr. Mendoza was very thorough during my visit. She answered all my questions and took her time with me. She is compassionate and it shows with how she treats her patients. Highly recommended!!!
    Skylar — Mar 08, 2020
    About Dr. Michelle Mendoza, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962468298
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wright State U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

