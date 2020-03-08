Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Mendoza, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Mendoza, MD
Dr. Michelle Mendoza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza's Office Locations
- 1 1721 N Lee Trevino Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 590-9424
- 2 1280 Hawkins Blvd Ste 208, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 585-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mendoza was very thorough during my visit. She answered all my questions and took her time with me. She is compassionate and it shows with how she treats her patients. Highly recommended!!!
About Dr. Michelle Mendoza, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1962468298
Education & Certifications
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
