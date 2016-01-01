Dr. Michelle Mercado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Mercado, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Mercado, MD
Dr. Michelle Mercado, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mercado's Office Locations
- 1 928 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 261-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mercado?
About Dr. Michelle Mercado, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1841473816
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mercado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mercado has seen patients for Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mercado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mercado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.