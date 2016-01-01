Overview of Dr. Michelle Mercado, MD

Dr. Michelle Mercado, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.