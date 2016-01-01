Overview of Dr. Michelle Mercatante, MD

Dr. Michelle Mercatante, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Texas City, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Mercatante works at UTMB Family Healthcare in Texas City, TX with other offices in League City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.