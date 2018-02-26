Dr. Michelle Miyashiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miyashiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Miyashiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Miyashiro, MD
Dr. Michelle Miyashiro, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Miyashiro works at
Dr. Miyashiro's Office Locations
-
1
Kapialoni Med Ctr Women & Chldn1319 Punahou St Ste 640, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 983-6000
-
2
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miyashiro?
She is the kindest doctor I have ever met. Extremely knowledgeable I am grateful to have her to help me navigate my diagnoses
About Dr. Michelle Miyashiro, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1336116706
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miyashiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miyashiro accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miyashiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miyashiro works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Miyashiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miyashiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miyashiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miyashiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.