Offers telehealth
Dr. Michelle Morse, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Carney Hospital.
Dr. Morse's Office Locations
Compass Medical Quincy54 Miller St, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 481-3710Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pm
Compass Medical Easton21 Bristol Dr, South Easton, MA 02375 Directions (617) 481-3710Tuesday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carney Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morse is truly the best podiatrist! She is incredibly knowledgeable and really cares about her patients. Unlike my experiences with other podiatrists, I know I am in the best hands with Dr. Morse’s care. I have been seeing her for a year now and I cannot speak more highly of her. She is very thorough, requesting X-rays and/or MRIs to confirm diagnoses. Thanks to her use or X-rays, Dr. Morse caught a fracture I had that two other podiatrists missed. If surgery is needed, Dr. Morse makes sure to do things the best way the first time to ensure lifetime results, even recommending second and third opinions to talk through the best options before surgery.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1528402070
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Florida
Dr. Morse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morse.
