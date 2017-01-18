Dr. Michelle Muhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Muhart, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Palm Beach Dermatology5053 S Congress Ave Ste 204, Lake Worth, FL 33461 Directions (561) 969-7300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Michelle Muhart has been my Dermatologist since 1999. Her professionalism makes her one of the best. She is totally dedicated to quality care. I would trust any of my family members with her skill. She goes above the standard of care in all aspects of her practice. I know that any of my concerns will be treated with care and the latest research will be implemented. You can be assured of great care/treatment with Dr. Muhart.
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821072497
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Dermatology
Dr. Muhart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muhart has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muhart speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Muhart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.