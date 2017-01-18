Overview

Dr. Michelle Muhart, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.



Dr. Muhart works at Palm Beach Dermatology Group in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Dermatitis and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.