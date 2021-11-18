Overview

Dr. Michelle Murday, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They completed their fellowship with Colon and Rectal Clinic - Orlando



Dr. Murday works at Associates in Colon and Rectal Surgery-Lone Peak in Draper, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anorectal Abscess and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.