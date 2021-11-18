Dr. Michelle Murday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Murday, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Murday, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They completed their fellowship with Colon and Rectal Clinic - Orlando
Dr. Murday works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Colon and Rectal Surgery-Lone Peak11925 S State St Ste 230, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-5524
-
2
Associates in Colon and Rectal Surgery1250 E 3900 S Ste 320, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 839-7272
-
3
Leland R. Chick, MD1220 E 3900 S Ste 4I, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Providence Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murday?
She is THE Dr. I trust with my colorectal issues. She has been my provider for over a decade. Compassionate, professional, and thorough, I highly recommend Dr. Murday.
About Dr. Michelle Murday, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1184616468
Education & Certifications
- Colon and Rectal Clinic - Orlando
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine Gainesville Fl
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine Gainesville Fl
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murday has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murday accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murday works at
Dr. Murday has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anorectal Abscess and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Murday. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murday.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.