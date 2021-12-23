Dr. Michelle Muza-Moons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muza-Moons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Muza-Moons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Muza-Moons, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Locations
University of Michigan1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-5944
Metro Health Gastroenterology2093 Health Dr Sw, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-5775
Hospital Affiliations
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. MuzaMoons truly is a wonderful doctor. When your in visit or procedure she is professional, will listen to your concerns and actually explains your disease and the plan that is happening, she takes her time with her each patient so you will feel good leaving: HOWEVER do not expect much feedback after said visit/procedure, along with terrible wait times like plan 2-4 hours a visit: Office staff was nice. Girl rooming was fantastic n happy. She is worth the wait: Every doctor has there pros and cons. Dr.M way more pros!
About Dr. Michelle Muza-Moons, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1215137161
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muza-Moons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muza-Moons accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muza-Moons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muza-Moons has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muza-Moons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Muza-Moons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muza-Moons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muza-Moons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muza-Moons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.