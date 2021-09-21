Dr. Neely Akhmerov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Neely Akhmerov, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Neely Akhmerov, MD
Dr. Michelle Neely Akhmerov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Dr. Neely Akhmerov works at
Dr. Neely Akhmerov's Office Locations
Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine - 8767 Wilshire 3rd Floor8767 Wilshire Blvd Fl 3, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-6031
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-5161Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neely was very friendly and attentive to all health information I had to share. She was professional, transparent, and explained everything we discussed clearly and thoughtfully. I would absoluetly recommend her as a primary care physician.
About Dr. Michelle Neely Akhmerov, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1841677861
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neely Akhmerov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neely Akhmerov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Neely Akhmerov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neely Akhmerov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neely Akhmerov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neely Akhmerov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.