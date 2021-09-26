Overview of Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD

Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA.



Dr. Nguyen works at Eye Health Partners in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Stye and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.