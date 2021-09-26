Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA.
Tennessee Spine and Nerve Institute PC28 White Bridge Pike Ste 208, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 327-2001
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Michelle Nguyen. She listened intently to my concerns, she explained the procedure and details of what she was going to do and what to expect. I am a radiologist and my vision is my career. Her surgical skills and talent are appreciated. I had an excellent result.
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1346528502
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Stye and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
