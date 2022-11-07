Overview

Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at inSite Digestive Health Care in San Jose, CA with other offices in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Dysentery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.