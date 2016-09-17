See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Reston, VA
Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD

Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Nguyen works at Center for Vein Restoration | Reston in Reston, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Vein Restoration | Reston
    11800 Sunrise Valley Dr Ste 225, Reston, VA 20191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 565-8346
  2. 2
    Center for Vein Restoration | Manassas
    8140 Ashton Ave Ste 216, Manassas, VA 20109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 565-8346

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Ankle-Brachial Index Test Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Peripheral Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, SMA Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
In-Office Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 17, 2016
    In 2002 and 03 she was my dr for 5 years and deliver my 2 girls that is 14 and 12 years after 04 I started to see my primary doctor but I start looking for her because I love the work she did with me that y I am going back to her for all my gym needs. I am so happy that I find her. By looking through my baby girl dischapaperwork from h r
    Trudy in Arlington, VA — Sep 17, 2016
    About Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1982710232
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University Med Center
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

