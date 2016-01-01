Overview of Dr. Michelle North, MD

Dr. Michelle North, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.



Dr. North works at Jordan Obgyn in Plymouth, MA with other offices in East Weymouth, MA and Duxbury, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.