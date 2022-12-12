Overview

Dr. Michelle Palmer-Espanol, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Palmer-Espanol works at Palmer Orthodontics in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.