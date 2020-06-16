See All Dermatologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Michelle Pelle, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (1069)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michelle Pelle, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.

Dr. Pelle works at MedDerm Dermatology in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Plantar Wart along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    MedDerm Dermatology
    3965 5th Ave Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 542-0013
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    MedDerm Dermatology
    501 Washington St Ste 502, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 312-6511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Plantar Wart
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Plantar Wart

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angioma
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Blu-U® Acne Light Treatment Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Choroidal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Clammy Skin Chevron Icon
CO2 Laser Treatment for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Congenital Malignant Melanoma Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cyst
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis-Related Allergy Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Electrocautery Chevron Icon
Electrocoagulation Chevron Icon
Electrosurgery Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fractional Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fractional Non-Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Freckle
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Glycolic Acid Skin Care Treatment Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
KTP Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery for Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
LED Light Treatment for Acne Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lesion
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Malignant Melanoma of Ciliary Body Chevron Icon
Malignant Melanoma of Iris Chevron Icon
Melanoma-Astrocytoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mole
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Perlane® Injection Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photosensitivity Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Q-Switched Nd:YAG Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
View other providers who treat Scars
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1069 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1069)
    5 Star
    (947)
    4 Star
    (70)
    3 Star
    (28)
    2 Star
    (10)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jun 16, 2020
    She is more knowledgeable than any other dermatologist that I have seen for Psoriasis. She conducts a thorough skin examination, keeps meticulous records of patient visits, asks pertinent questions that you as a patient would not have realized was important, and knows about drug coverage through insurance. Excellent bedside manners too. She is decisive, very good in communication with patients using layman’s terms, and therefore, I have complete faith in her working in medical dermatology. Some dermatologists out there are mostly into cosmetic dermatology nowadays, that’s why.
    Jun 16, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Pelle, MD
    About Dr. Michelle Pelle, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043252786
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • Univ of Pittsburgh
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Pelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pelle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pelle works at MedDerm Dermatology in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pelle’s profile.

    Dr. Pelle has seen patients for Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Plantar Wart, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    1069 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

