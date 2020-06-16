Overview

Dr. Michelle Pelle, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Pelle works at MedDerm Dermatology in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Plantar Wart along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.