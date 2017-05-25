Dr. Michelle Pennie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Pennie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Pennie, MD is a Dermatologist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pennie works at
Locations
-
1
Englewood Office699 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 474-8811
-
2
Sarasota Office3231 Gulf Gate Dr Ste 105, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 921-4131
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pennie?
Dr. Pennie has an impressive education and extensive training in Dermatology, so I chose her for my annual skin exam. Due to multiple moves, I have seen several different dermatologists over the years. Dr. Pennie is the first doctor to perform a truly thorough review of my skin and actually address my concerns. For over 10 years, I have been bothered by tiny bumps around my dark circles. Most dermatologists dismiss my concern as "not a big deal" but Dr. Pennie took the time to help me.
About Dr. Michelle Pennie, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497932784
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Fellowship-Laser and Dermatologic Surgery Center
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Dartmouth
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pennie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pennie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pennie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pennie works at
Dr. Pennie has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Lichen Planus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pennie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pennie speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.