Overview

Dr. Michelle Pennie, MD is a Dermatologist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pennie works at Pennie Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center in Englewood, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Lichen Planus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.