Dr. Michelle Pepper, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in South Ogden, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College Of Wisconsin Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Layton Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Pepper works at Michelle Pepper, MD in South Ogden, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.