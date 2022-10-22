See All Sports Medicine Doctors in South Ogden, UT
Dr. Michelle Pepper, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Pepper, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in South Ogden, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College Of Wisconsin Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Layton Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.

Dr. Pepper works at Michelle Pepper, MD in South Ogden, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michelle Pepper, MD
    6112 S 1550 E Ste 202, South Ogden, UT 84405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 349-5311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Davis Hospital and Medical Center
  • Layton Hospital
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EMI Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Michelle Pepper, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295881811
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sports Medicine Fellowship University of Utah|University of Utah
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • PM&amp;amp;R Residency University of Colorado|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Aurora St Luke's Hospital|Aurora St. Lukes Medical Center Milwaukee, Wisconsin
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College Of Wisconsin Milwaukee, Wisconsin
    Medical Education

