Dr. Michelle Ayoroa-Perez, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michelle Ayoroa-Perez, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kansas City, MO.
Locations
Office825 Euclid Ave, Kansas City, MO 64124 Directions (816) 474-4920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Perez is very good doctor. she very thought and heart warming. of her patients. and believe doing things right. I would like her be my dentist. as long I live. thank god for doctor Perez. patient my name is Robert bland. glad be a patient of her. Robert bland 6/21/2018
About Dr. Michelle Ayoroa-Perez, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1073779633
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayoroa-Perez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayoroa-Perez accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayoroa-Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
