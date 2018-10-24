Dr. Michelle Prickett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Prickett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michelle Prickett, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago.
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best! Warm and kind, but also very intelligent . She is very available by email , and yes, at the appointment she magically gives you all the time you need.
About Dr. Michelle Prickett, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1821259995
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
