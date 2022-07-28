Dr. Michelle Primeau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Primeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Primeau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Primeau, MD
Dr. Michelle Primeau, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Primeau works at
Dr. Primeau's Office Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation1309 S MARY AVE, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Directions (408) 523-3460
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I had been living with insomnia for a number of years and did not know how to fix this condition. My PCP recommended that I see Dr. Primeau, a doctor specializing in sleep disorders. During my initial consultation, she asked me a series of questions to understand my sleep habits. When I informed her that I did not want to take any medication to assist with sleep and preferred a more natural solution, she was very pleased with my desire to avoid medication. She happily informed me about a 6-weeks cognitive behavioral therapy program that she offers to patients who desire a more natural method. I am so glad that I took that course! Not only did I gain a wealth of knowledge about circadian rhythms, sleep environments, and sleep inducing habits but I also started to sleep better! She was also the first doctor who informed me that the one size fits all of “8 hours of sleep” is not true for everyone and is certainly not true for me. She helped me discover a tailored sleep plan. Thank you!
About Dr. Michelle Primeau, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1588862486
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Sleep Medicine
