See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Sunnyvale, CA
Dr. Michelle Primeau, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michelle Primeau, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michelle Primeau, MD

Dr. Michelle Primeau, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Primeau works at PAMF Sleep Disorders Center in Sunnyvale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Primeau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    1309 S MARY AVE, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 523-3460

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I)
Sleep Apnea
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Primeau?

    Jul 28, 2022
    I had been living with insomnia for a number of years and did not know how to fix this condition. My PCP recommended that I see Dr. Primeau, a doctor specializing in sleep disorders. During my initial consultation, she asked me a series of questions to understand my sleep habits. When I informed her that I did not want to take any medication to assist with sleep and preferred a more natural solution, she was very pleased with my desire to avoid medication. She happily informed me about a 6-weeks cognitive behavioral therapy program that she offers to patients who desire a more natural method. I am so glad that I took that course! Not only did I gain a wealth of knowledge about circadian rhythms, sleep environments, and sleep inducing habits but I also started to sleep better! She was also the first doctor who informed me that the one size fits all of “8 hours of sleep” is not true for everyone and is certainly not true for me. She helped me discover a tailored sleep plan. Thank you!
    — Jul 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Primeau, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michelle Primeau, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Primeau to family and friends

    Dr. Primeau's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Primeau

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michelle Primeau, MD.

    About Dr. Michelle Primeau, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588862486
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Primeau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Primeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Primeau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Primeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Primeau works at PAMF Sleep Disorders Center in Sunnyvale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Primeau’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Primeau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Primeau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Primeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Primeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michelle Primeau, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.