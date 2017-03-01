Overview

Dr. Michelle Radke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Radke works at Essentia Health-45th Street Clinic in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.