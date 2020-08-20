Dr. Michelle Reinke-Young, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinke-Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Reinke-Young, DO
Dr. Michelle Reinke-Young, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their residency with Providence Hospital
Providence Park Hospital47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-4340
Associates In Obstetrics & Gynecology1225 S Latson Rd Ste 380, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (248) 465-4340
Associates In Ob/Gyn26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 315, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-4340Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Dr. Reinke-Young is very comfortable which makes me very comfortable. She will take as much time as you need to discuss any issues. I have no anxiety or pain with the annual exam. Last year I was having indications of heart problems & she took it seriously. My husband was in the waiting room & Dr. Reinke-Young went out & talked to him that he should take me to emergency right away. I tell others about how good she is, hoping they will go to Dr. Reinke-Young.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Providence Hospital
Dr. Reinke-Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reinke-Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinke-Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reinke-Young has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinke-Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinke-Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinke-Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinke-Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinke-Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.