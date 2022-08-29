Overview of Dr. Michelle Ribas, MD

Dr. Michelle Ribas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Ribas works at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.