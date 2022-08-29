Dr. Michelle Ribas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ribas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michelle Ribas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Twin Cities Community Hospital1100 Las Tablas Rd, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-3133
Associated Surgeons of Slo292 Posada Ln Ste C, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-2253
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She saved my life! What more can you say about someone. I would recommend her to anyone that is needing her services. Also, she was very considerate to my worried family, as they waited in the ER waiting room. Truly a great doctor!!!!
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kern Medical Center
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- University Of California, Davis
- General Surgery
