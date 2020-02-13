Overview of Dr. Michelle Yu Robison, MD

Dr. Michelle Yu Robison, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Yu Robison works at Southeastern Oculofacial Surgical Specialists, PLLC in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.