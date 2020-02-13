Dr. Michelle Yu Robison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu Robison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Yu Robison, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Yu Robison, MD
Dr. Michelle Yu Robison, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Yu Robison's Office Locations
Renaissance Surgery Center of Chattanooga LLC1801 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 855-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu Robison?
I found Dr. Robison to be knowledgeable, skilled, and helpful. The same is true of the staff at Pomerance Eye Center.
About Dr. Michelle Yu Robison, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu Robison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu Robison accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu Robison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu Robison has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu Robison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu Robison speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu Robison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu Robison.
