Dr. Michelle Yu Robison, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (8)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michelle Yu Robison, MD

Dr. Michelle Yu Robison, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Yu Robison works at Southeastern Oculofacial Surgical Specialists, PLLC in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yu Robison's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Renaissance Surgery Center of Chattanooga LLC
    1801 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 855-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis

Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michelle Yu Robison, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1578555835
    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Yu Robison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu Robison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yu Robison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yu Robison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yu Robison works at Southeastern Oculofacial Surgical Specialists, PLLC in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Yu Robison’s profile.

    Dr. Yu Robison has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu Robison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu Robison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu Robison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu Robison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu Robison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

