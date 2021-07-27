Overview of Dr. Michelle Roeser, MD

Dr. Michelle Roeser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Roeser works at ENT Specialists Northern VA in Springfield, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA, Fairfax, VA and Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.