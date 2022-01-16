Dr. Michelle Romanelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Romanelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Romanelli, MD
Dr. Michelle Romanelli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Romanelli works at
Dr. Romanelli's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty50 Court Street Floor 6th, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions
-
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Bay Ridge9000 Shore Rd., Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions
-
3
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romanelli?
We became pregnant in the midst of the 2020 lockdown, there was not much knowledge about Covid 19 or how to navigate a pregnancy during these time. We felt so fortunate to have Dr. Romanelli as our OBGYN throughout this experience. She was always there for us when we had questions or concerns, a consummate professional who was approachable with an outgoing personality. We couldn't have done it without her, the staff at 50 Court St, and the hospital staff at NYP. We felt comforted and assured by Dr. Romanelli and her support team. We would definitely go to her again if we have a second child.
About Dr. Michelle Romanelli, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1114332517
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romanelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romanelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romanelli works at
Dr. Romanelli has seen patients for Cervicitis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romanelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Romanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romanelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.