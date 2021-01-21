Overview of Dr. Michelle Rothen, MD

Dr. Michelle Rothen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.



Dr. Rothen works at Women s Care Florida OB GYN in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.