Dr. Michelle Rothen, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Rothen, MD
Dr. Michelle Rothen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.
Dr. Rothen's Office Locations
Women s Care Florida OB GYN Specialists1551 CLAY ST, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 644-5371Wednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Women s Care Florida OB GYN Specialists1115 Wellness Way, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 644-5371
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am new to the area and needed a gynecologist. I am extremely glad I chose Dr. Rothen. She is absolutely wonderful, professional, knowledgeable. I will be recommending Dr. Rothen to anyone looking for a gynecologist.
About Dr. Michelle Rothen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothen has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rothen speaks German.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothen.
