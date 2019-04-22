Overview of Dr. Michelle Roughton, MD

Dr. Michelle Roughton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.



Dr. Roughton works at Davis & Pyle Plastic Surgery in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.