Dr. Michelle Roughton, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Roughton, MD
Dr. Michelle Roughton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Dr. Roughton's Office Locations
Glenn M Davis MD2304 Wesvill Ct Ste 360, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 785-1220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Cancer is not fun but, I am so pleased with my implant and breast reduction. What a great experience with a caring doctor.
About Dr. Michelle Roughton, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1437326899
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roughton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roughton accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roughton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Roughton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roughton.
