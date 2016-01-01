Dr. Michelle Sablan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sablan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Sablan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Sablan, MD
Dr. Michelle Sablan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii, John A. Burns School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Sablan works at
Dr. Sablan's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1505 Soquel Dr Ste 2, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle Sablan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1134410525
Education & Certifications
- University of Buffalo, The State University of New York, Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Internship and Residency-University Of Hawaii, Obstetrics and Gynecology
- University of Hawaii, John A. Burns School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sablan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sablan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sablan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
