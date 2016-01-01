Overview of Dr. Michelle Sablan, MD

Dr. Michelle Sablan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii, John A. Burns School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Sablan works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.