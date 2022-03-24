See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Michelle Sabo, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michelle Sabo, MD

Dr. Michelle Sabo, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Sabo works at Virology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sabo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4255 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Syphilis Infections
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Syphilis Infections

Treatment frequency



HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sabo?

Mar 24, 2022
I transitioned to Dr. Sabo as my primary care physician after she saw me in the ID clinic for a long term condition. As someone who has had complex medical issues, I have seen a number of doctors in my life (107 at last count) and she is the best I've ever had! She is caring and considerate of everyone. She's helped me with tailoring my medications and I've stopped 3 medicines and working on a 4th, with her help! When I was hospitalized recently she made sure to come see me, even on a couple days she didn't have rounds. She's communicative and her team works together to deliver great care. There tends to be little turn over in the office staff (aside from the medical students, which is expected). Critically, she knows the limits of her knowledge and will reach out to specialists to get an answer when there's something she isn't familiar with. I couldn't recommend her more!!
D.H. — Mar 24, 2022
Photo: Dr. Michelle Sabo, MD
About Dr. Michelle Sabo, MD

Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1669714614
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michelle Sabo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sabo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sabo works at Virology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Sabo’s profile.

Dr. Sabo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

