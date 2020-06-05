Overview of Dr. Michelle Sang, MD

Dr. Michelle Sang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Sang works at Legacy Medical Group-Portland Obstetrics And Gynecology in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.