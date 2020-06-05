Dr. Sang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Sang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Sang, MD
Dr. Michelle Sang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Sang works at
Dr. Sang's Office Locations
Legacy Medical Group Portland Obstetrics1130 NW 22nd Ave Ste 120, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 413-7353Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Sang was excellent. She immediately recognized a simple hormone problem that was causing me catastrophic distress, but that two gynecologists, two naturopaths and three internal medicine docs could not figure out or treat. I am indebted to her and a loyal fan.
About Dr. Michelle Sang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1700978046
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sang has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.