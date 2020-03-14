Dr. Michelle Santoyo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santoyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Santoyo, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Santoyo, MD
Dr. Michelle Santoyo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Santoyo's Office Locations
OBGYN Westside, PLLCObgyn Westside Pllc, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michelle Santoyo is an outstanding physician! I recommend her so highly I sent my mother to see her as well. Dr. Santoyo took care of me throughout my high-risk pregnancy. She is very warm, compassionate and caring doctor. Very knowledgeable and skillful. She was always open to questions and kept me well informed about how I’d be monitored during my pregnancy and delivery and what my options were. I always felt so reassured she was looking out for me and my son. She is amazing. I couldn’t have asked for better.
About Dr. Michelle Santoyo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1760612550
Education & Certifications
- North Shore Hosp
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Santoyo has seen patients for Pap Smear, C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santoyo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
