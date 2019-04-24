Overview of Dr. Michelle Sato, MD

Dr. Michelle Sato, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Sato works at Eastwest Eye Institute in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA and Gardena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.