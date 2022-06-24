See All General Dentists in Lakewood Ranch, FL
Dr. Michelle Scala-Frenchman, DMD

Cosmetic Dentistry
5.0 (65)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michelle Scala-Frenchman, DMD is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Scala-Frenchman works at Lakewood Ranch Family & Cosmetic Dentistry in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Michelle Marie Scala Frenchman
    8430 Enterprise Cir Ste 100, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 907-4777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bite Adjustment
Bone Grafting
Broken Tooth
Treatment frequency



Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Denture Consultation Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Aligners Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Light Activated Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Period Management Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Six Month Smiles Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Treatment Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Guardian
    • MetLife

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 24, 2022
    The staff , the office, the dentist, the service , was absolutely amazing. Everybody goes over snd above to make sure things are perfect.
    Donald Haggerty — Jun 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michelle Scala-Frenchman, DMD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093929408
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • International Congress Of Oral Implantologist
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

