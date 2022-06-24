Overview

Dr. Michelle Scala-Frenchman, DMD is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Scala-Frenchman works at Lakewood Ranch Family & Cosmetic Dentistry in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.