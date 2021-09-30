See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Michelle Scannapieco, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.6 (13)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Michelle Scannapieco, MD

Dr. Michelle Scannapieco, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They completed their residency with Crozer Chester Med Center

Dr. Scannapieco works at Bucks County Geriatrics in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cellulitis, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Einstein Health Network
Dr. Scannapieco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Mary Health Main Campus
    1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 102, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 710-4480
  2. 2
    Smartcaredoc
    240 Middletown Blvd Ste 101C, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 595-7410
    Monday
    7:45am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Lower Bucks Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cellulitis
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Cellulitis
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cellulitis
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Muscle Weakness
Arthritis of the Elbow
Chronic Pain
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pneumonia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaccination
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Athlete's Foot
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Celiac Disease
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Common Cold
Confusion
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Itchy Skin
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Overactive Bladder
Pap Smear
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Venous Compression
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Yeast Infections
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Michelle Scannapieco, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386792398
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Crozer Chester Med Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scannapieco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scannapieco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scannapieco works at Bucks County Geriatrics in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Scannapieco’s profile.

    Dr. Scannapieco has seen patients for Cellulitis, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scannapieco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Scannapieco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scannapieco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scannapieco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scannapieco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

