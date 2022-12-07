Dr. Scargle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Scargle, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Scargle, MD
Dr. Michelle Scargle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clearwater, FL.
Dr. Scargle's Office Locations
Concord Health3023 Eastland Blvd Ste 106, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 265-1781
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience with NP Nicole. Very knowledgeable and comforting. Got us in immediately and staff was very friendly and compassionate.
About Dr. Michelle Scargle, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1093867012
Dr. Scargle accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scargle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Scargle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scargle.
