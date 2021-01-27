Overview of Dr. Michelle Schoenhaus-Luchs, MD

Dr. Michelle Schoenhaus-Luchs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Schoenhaus-Luchs works at PRINE Health, Primary Care in Hicksville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.