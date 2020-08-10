Overview of Dr. Michelle Schroeder, DPM

Dr. Michelle Schroeder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Schroeder works at Associated Physicians in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.