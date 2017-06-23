Overview of Dr. Michelle Semins, MD

Dr. Michelle Semins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Semins works at University of Pittsburgh Physicians Urology in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Neurogenic Bladder and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.