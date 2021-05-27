Overview

Dr. Michelle Shen, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Shen works at Virtua Surgical Specialists in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.